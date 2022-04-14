CAMDEN COUNTY - One man is dead after a Thursday morning crash in Camden County. The crash occurred around 11:40 a.m.
David Matheis, 59, of Russellville, was traveling north on Missouri Highway 5 when his vehicle crossed the center line and sideswiped another vehicle, driven by Timothy Bowerman, 70, of Overland Park, Kansas.
Matheis' vehicle then traveled off the side of the road, down an embankment, and hit several trees before coming to a stop, according to a crash report.
He was taken to Lake Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Bowerman was not injured in the crash, according to the report.
It is unknown if Matheis was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Bowerman was wearing a seatbelt, the report said.
This is Troop F's second fatality for April and 24th for 2022.