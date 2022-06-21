JEFFERSON CITY − The Missouri Department of Conservation posthumously inducted a Russellville man into the Conservation Hall of Fame over the weekend.
Joel M. Vance is the 45th inductee of the Hall of Fame and was nominated by family members. He died on Dec. 9, 2020 at the age of 86.
The award honors deceased citizen conservationists and former employees of MDC or other conservation-related organizations, who have made substantial and lasting contributions to the state's fisheries, forestry or wildlife resources, according to a news release.
Vance worked for MDC from 1969 to 1991.
"Mr. Vance contributed to the Department by being the highly respected and widely heard clarion voice of conservation in the state, giving talks on behalf of the Department, conducting seminars and workshops, and helping establish a Public Affairs section for MDC in 1986,” MDC Director Sara Parker Pauley said.
Vance wrote the "Design for Conservation" which established a dedicated sales tax for conservation in 1976 and created a framework for conservation funding in Missouri and emphasis of the sales tax, according to Pauley.
“The entire issue of the August 1975 Missouri Conservationist was written by Mr. Vance, detailing the program that would propel MDC to the top of all conservation agencies nationwide," she said.
Pauley said most of his career with MDC included writing, photographing and participating in conservation efforts for the magazine. He also has authored many books.
“With Mr. Vance’s passing, Missouri lost a dedicated conservationist,” Pauley said. “However, his legacy lives on for future generations of Missourians. We are pleased Mr. Vance’s family could be with us today to accept this honor on his behalf. I want to personally thank them for supporting him in his efforts to make Missouri and the nation a better place for future generations.”