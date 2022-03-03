JEFFERSON CITY – A Russellville man was sentenced in federal court Thursday for distributing more than a kilogram of methamphetamine.
William Austin Lee Crabtree, 30, was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison without parole.
On Aug. 24, Crabtree pleaded guilty to one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
A Moniteau County Sheriff’s deputy saw Crabtree in the driver’s seat of a Cadillac parked behind an apartment complex in Tipton on Oct. 17, 2017, a news release said.
The deputy parked in front of the Cadillac, and as he got out of his vehicle, another man began walking away from the Cadillac.
As the deputy was speaking to him, Crabtree got out of the Cadillac and began walking away. The deputy told Crabtree to stop, but he continued walking away until the deputy got out his taser.
A police dog alerted to the driver’s side door of the Cadillac. The deputy searched Crabtree’s car and found a white bag that contained a total of 298.4 grams of methamphetamine.
According to court documents, during a series of telephone calls made by Crabtree while in the Moniteau County jail, Crabtree spoke with his girlfriend and discussed amounts of money owed to him by his various drug customers.
Based on those conversations, Crabtree was held accountable for more than one kilogram of methamphetamine.