COLUMBIA- Ruslan Fedotow was born in Belarus, and the True/False Film Fest has brought him to Columbia.
Fedotow's film "Where are We Headed" is set to play at the festival three times.
Today is the second day of the True/False Film Fest here in downtown Columbia. We spoke with filmmaker Ruslan Fedotow. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/HqbV5FBhxT— Jasmyne Ricard (@RicardJasmyne) March 4, 2022
"The process of making the movie took a couple years," Fedotow said.
The film highlights the activities that occur in Moscow's metro train system over the course of a year.
"The first idea was to show the cycle of one year of Russian society," Fedotow said.
The recent conflict in Ukraine has made an impact on Fedotow's mindset at the mid-Missouri festival.
"I'm glad to be here of course of course, the festival is usually fun," Fedotow said. "It's not really fun time for me now."
Fedotow said that he left Belarus to study in Europe.
"I always wanted to make movies in the country where I was born," Fedotow said.
Fedotow wants people to see the film in order to see Russia before the invasion.
"People can choose whatever they want, if they don't want to go it's their decision," Fedotow said.
The crisis in Ukraine is continuing to separate people that live in different countries. Fedotow has several friends in Ukraine.
"We're all brothers, now it's hard to say that," Fedotow said. "I feel sad about it."
The True/False Film Fest will run through Sunday.