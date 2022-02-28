COLUMBIA - The conversation surrounding Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues in the theatres of this weekend's 2022 True/False Film Fest.
"Where Are We Headed" and "GES-2" are documentaries with Russian directors. Both films take place in Moscow, while "Turn Your Body To The Sun" tells the story of a Russian World War II soldier.
The co-custodian of the Ragtag Film Society said Russia's invasion of Ukraine is something they're thinking about.
"We are a film festival in Columbia that has international impact and so it has been on our mind," Barbie Banks said. "Anything that's happening in the world, we can either anticipate that we're going to have films about it eventually or that people who are with us at the time are from those countries that are being impacted."
At the film screenings, audience members will have an opportunity to ask the directors questions.
"This year we don't have anybody directly from Ukraine, but we do have Russian filmmakers," Banks said. "And we anticipate they're going to get questions from the audience about that."
She says moviegoers can gain insight into Russia by watching the documentaries.
"While these films aren't directly political, it does give you an idea of what it might be like to live in a country where your government is working to take over another country its a lot and that's something most of us have experience in our life with our country so its an interesting thing," she said.
To purchase tickets for these movies and for more on True/False, visit the fest's website.