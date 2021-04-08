COLUMBIA - COVID-19 numbers may be decreasing, but one parent thinks that safety in schools and summer camps is still necessary.
"At the end of the day, the numbers are going down, but they're still high considering the circumstances," Columbia Public Schools parent Amber Francisco said. "Our family is trying to be really cognizant of that."
Many day camps were canceled last summer as the pandemic surged, but Francisco sent her two kids to Country Day School, where COVID-19 precautions allowed parents to be comfortable with sending their kids to camp.
"What I think Country Day did really well is they just put very stringent rules in place," Francisco said. "They also did stable groups and they fever checked every single kid that came through every single day. There were no outbreaks all summer, it was amazing."
CNN reported that Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said children may not need to be vaccinated for parents to send them to camps this summer.
Other summer day camps in Columbia include Camp Invention, which is giving the options of participating in-person or at home, and Six Pixels summer camp, which will be offered in-person.
Six Pixels founders Matt and Adelle McAlister want to give kids the chance to learn and have fun, while staying safe.
"We're trying to be safe while trying to give the kids a good, fun opportunity," Adelle McAlister said. "I'm trying to give the parents a little bit of a break while the kids have fun and also be safe."
Six Pixels is offering three sessions of week-long camps, varying from learning how to make a movie to producing YouTube videos.
"If you've ever talked to a five year old or even, you know, like a 10 year old, they have stories that they want to share," McAlister said. "They're always imagining something new, building on that and creating new stories or putting themself in the stories. Seeing the kids get to do that but then also teaching them how to do that,is what we love to do."
Francisco works full-time, as does her husband, and she said he family relies on summer camps like County Day School.
"I am the marketing director for a FinTech startup out of San Francisco," she said. "My husband works full time as a mortgage loan officer at Veterans United. We needed full time help for sure this summer."
Francisco said sending kids to summer camp comes at the cost of safety.
"The hardest thing is when you have to ask a parent how much they're willing to risk for their kids to be safe," she said. "But at the same time, making sure they aren't feeling stuck while parents are at work."
McAlister said offering weekly day camps gives parents a break and shows the kids skills they do not learn in school.
"Kids need that interaction in a creative environment," McAlister said. "Although we want the best for them, it's not always the best for them to be isolated for super long periods of time."
While data from the CDC reports that cases of COVID-19 are less likely in children under 17 than adults, children are still at a high risk of exposure and carrying the virus. That is why Francisco said she was thankful for Country Day School's precautions last summer.
"They were diligent with fever checking," she said. "To prevent outbreaks, fever checking takes such a small amount of time for such a big payoff. And I think that was such a huge part of why it was successful last year and why I'm comfortable with my kids going back this summer."
The American Academy of Pediatrics recently updated their guidelines for families, saying that camps hosting in-person activities must adhere to CDC guidelines to avoid mass contraction of the virus. The article also said the vast majority of children, even those with medical conditions, are able to safely and effectively wear face masks with enough practice.