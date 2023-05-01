BOONVILLE − Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced Monday that 169 school districts and charter schools have received grants from the state's newly created School Safety Grant Program.
“Improving the safety and security of our schools is an issue we can all support, and these grants help ensure our schools remain safe environments for Missouri children to learn,” Parson said in a press release.
In March, the state of Missouri made $20 million available for to local education agencies to promote school safety. Funds were distributed through the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) and opened up applications for school districts.
The Boonville R-1 School District was awarded $200,000.
"We're obviously grateful for the funding," Boonville Assistant Superintendent Fred Smith said. "It's much needed and it's reassuring to not only our community, our staff, students, the state in general, it's such a positive move forward for us."
The new grant program aims to support school safety improvements, including physical security upgrades and associated technologies in school facilities, such as door locks and monitoring systems.
Smith mentioned four key aspects that Boonville is pushing for with the funding, included securing the building envelope, upgrading building alarm systems and sensors, replacing failing and inoperative lever systems, and upgrading outdoor lighting.
"We've always said as educators that school is the safest place for children to be," Smith said. "Times have changed in the environment in the world, but we still consider that true that this is the safest places for kids to be on a daily basis."
Other mid-Missouri school districts that received grant awards include Mexico, Moberly, Van-Far, New Bloomfield, Blackwater, Prairie Home, New Franklin, Maries County, St. Elizabeth, Holliday, Clarksburg and Osage County.