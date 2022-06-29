CHARITON COUNTY - The train crossing site where an Amtrak train collided with a truck was on the Missouri Department of Transportation's statewide list for safety improvements, according to a statement from MoDOT.
An Amtrak Southwest Chief Train derailed Monday afternoon around 12:43 p.m. while traveling eastbound from Los Angeles to Chicago. The train collided with an MS Contracting, LLC dump truck.
The National Transportation Safety Board sent a 16-member team to the scene in Mendon, MO Tuesday, to investigate the crash.
According to NTSB, the truck traversed the crossing and came into the train's path.
The train had two locomotives, six coach cars, a cafe car and a baggage car. All parts fell off of the tracks.
When the train hit the truck, it took the back end off, leaving the wheels next to the tracks.
The County Road 113 crossing didn't have lights, gates and roadway improvements, according to MoDOT's safety report submitted to the Federal Railroad Administration in January 2022.
"Specific project development is done in coordination with BNSF [railway company] and the county based on very limited funding. The next step for this location is to work with these parties to develop an agreed-upon solution and schedule," Linda Horn, MoDOT's communications director, said.
Missouri generates approximately $1.5 million annually from a 25-cent state motor vehicle licensing fee along with $6 million in Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) funds to work with private railroads on improving crossings. Horn said MoDOT has about $400,000 approved for improvements at the County Road 113 crossing.
In the report, there are 4,381 public crossings and 2,183 private crossings. There are crossings located in 90 of the 114 counties in Missouri. Of the public rail crossings, 3,311 are at grade and about half have active lights, gates and road improvements.
Horn said MoDOT has certified federal rail inspectors working with the FRA inspectors as support staff.