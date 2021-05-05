COLUMBIA - Outdoor screenings with physically-distanced pods and drive-in movie screenings will become the new normal at this year's True/False Film Fest.
The fest will begin on Wednesday. The theme of True/False this year is the Nature of Uncertainty.
"We've gone through a lot of things — usually weather related — and we did not think a pandemic would come, but it hasn't destroyed the fest," said David Wilson, the artistic director and co-founder of the fest. "We're seeing it through."
Wilson said the team planned this year's festival on a day-by-day basis. He said many venues were considered, but ultimately they settled on Stephens Lake Park.
In the park, there will be four movie screening sites: Sled Hill, Twelve Point, Sapling and The Amphitheater. There will be two screening sites outside of the park, including Ragtag Cinema and a drive-in outside the Holiday Inn Executive Center.
Park seating is based on pods, which Wilson described similar to getting a table at a restaurant. Each pod is 6 feet away from the others. Up to four people can sit in each pod and fest goers are encouraged to bring their own blankets and chairs for seating. Ragtag will have limited and physically-distanced seating.
Wilson said that although True/False may look different this year, he said the 2021 setup brings a new sense of community to the fest.
"We love outdoor screenings, we love nontraditional venues — that's what the fest is based on — and yet the normal time in March is way too dicey to do very much," Wilson said. "But this year we thought, 'Hey, we can do really cool things and reimagine the park, which a lot of us know really well. We grew up sledding here.'"
Masks will be required at all locations unless a person is actively eating or drinking. Wilson said being outdoors in the park, wearing masks and honoring the distance between pods will help make the fest a worry-free environment when it comes to COVID-19 safety.
He said what will make this year even more special is the True/False being the "first moment of rebirth" as a Columbia community because of the separation caused by the pandemic.
"People come from all over the world normally to Columbia and they love Columbia, and they love how Columbia embraces the fest," Wilson said. "This year we know most of those people aren't traveling here. This year the fest really is for Columbia."
For information on the impacts weather might have on the outdoor screenings, click here.