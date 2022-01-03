COLUMBIA — Safety Net of Missouri will assist the family of fallen Assistant Chief Bryant Gladney.
Gladney was struck and killed while responding to a crash on Interstate 70 on Dec. 22.
The Safety Net of Missouri's mission is to provide needed support and financial assistance to the spouses and children of law enforcement who have lost their lives in the line of duty.
The counties covered are Boone, Camden, Callaway, Cole, Miller and Morgan.
Safety Net is a 501c3 organization and assists the families with public and corporate donations.