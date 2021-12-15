COLUMBIA - Safety officials are warning drivers to be careful heading out into strong winds.
Boone County is under a wind advisory until 2 a.m. Thursday morning.
Missouri State Highway Patrol Cpl. Kyle Green said strong gusts of wind can make it difficult for drivers to stay safe on the road.
"People will find it difficult to stay within their lane," Green said. "We want everyone to be cautious out there this afternoon and this evening."
Green said drivers should pay attention for high profile vehicles. These include pickup trucks, RVs and semi-trucks. The larger your vehicle and the more surface area the sides have will increase the impact the wind has on your car.
"If you're riding next to a [high profile vehicle] either pull in behind them or pass them. Try to avoid riding next to them just in case a large gust of wind were to come over and knock that vehicle over," Green said.
High winds have the potential to blow debris onto roads which can also be dangerous to drivers. Jeff Pitts, public information officer for the Columbia Police Department, said it's important to just be aware while driving.
"You want to constantly always be checking the road to make sure there's no debris that has blown into the roadway that could potentially cause an accident," Pitts said.
The weather service said damaging winds are likely to bring down some trees and power lines and make driving difficult. If you have unsecured items outside of your home, it's recommended that you bring them inside to avoid any serious damage.
"Once you're at your destination you want to park away from trees or power lines in case those limbs were to come down," Pitts said.
"Any line at all can be potentially dangerous. If you come across something like that, it's important to let the proper authorities know so they can deal with it," Green said.
Here is a full list of safety tips while on the road during strong winds:
- Plan ahead. Leave extra time as your drive may take longer due to the need to drive more slowly in high winds.
- Slow your speed to a safe driving speed and turn on headlights if needed to account for potentially lower visibility created by blowing dust or snow.
- Keep your hands firmly on the wheel.
- Make steering corrections when driving from wind-protected areas to unprotected areas. The wind may suddenly move your car when traveling from a protected to unprotected area.
- Be aware of, and maintain safe distances from, other vehicles near you, particularly RVs, campers, trucks, buses, or trailers being towed. These vehicles could swing out and hit your car in sudden wind gusts.
- Take extra care in high-profile vehicles such as trucks, vans, SUVs, or when towing a trailer, as these are more prone to being pushed or flipped by high winds.
- Watch for objects that could potentially blow into the roadway. Tree limbs may break and/or other debris may come loose during strong winds.
- Listen to the radio for changes in weather conditions that could create more dangerous driving.
- If winds are severe enough to prevent safe driving, pull over into a safe parking area (the shoulder of a busy roadway is not safe) and stop.