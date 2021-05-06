COLUMBIA - Columbia Police arrested a Salem, Missouri man Thursday in relation to an attempted robbery at a Columbia Walmart on April 29.
James Edward Hanks, Jr., 37, was arrested on charges of first degree robbery. He allegedly attempted to rob the Conley Road Walmart Supercenter.
The CPD Street Crimes Unit had located Hanks on May 4 and arrested him on an unrelated warrant. The Criminal Investigations Division was later able to identify him as the suspect in the attempted robbery.
Columbia Police is seeking the public's asst. to ID this suspect. At approx. 8:19 a.m. on April 29, he was reportedly...Posted by Columbia Missouri Police Department on Thursday, April 29, 2021
This is an ongoing investigation. More information may become available at a later time.
If you have any information about this case, contact CPD at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.