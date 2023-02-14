SALINE COUNTY — The Saline County Coroner's office is asking for public assistance in locating the family of a recently deceased man.
The office posted the announcement on Facebook Monday afternoon.
William Allen, 76, was found deceased at a residence in Sweet Springs Saturday. His mail had not been collected in over a week, and authorities do not suspect foul play.
According to the post, Allen does not have anyone who has reached out as a family member.
Anyone who may have information on Allen's family is encouraged to reach out to the coroner's office via Facebook or by calling 660-886-5700 and asking for Willie.