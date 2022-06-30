MARSHALL - The Saline County prosecutor's office filed charges on a county jail worker.
Braiden Christy, 32, faces charges of sexual conduct in the course of public duty, as well as stalking.
Court documents said the victim in the case told investigators Christy groped her breasts and opened the door to the shower room while she was taking a shower.
Investigators said surveillance video supported the shower room claim, and that procedure dictates that while an inmate is in the shower room, the door is to remain closed until the inmate knocks and indicates they are finished.
According to the probable cause statement, investigators also obtained letters written by Christy making sexual comments about a separate female inmate.
The Department of Public Safety is seeking disciplinary action against Christy.