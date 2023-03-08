SALISBURY − People in Salisbury gathered at a local restaurant Wednesday to remember a Salisbury high school student-athlete who died unexpectedly on Monday.
London White, a junior in high school, played for the football and boy's basketball teams at Salisbury R-IV High School. The district didn't elaborate on the cause of White's death.
La Novena, a Salisbury Mexican restaurant, hosted a fundraiser event for White Wednesday night. They provided seven specials, including White's unique, a plate of rice, shrimp, and fries.
All sales were donated to the White family. The owner of La Novena, Adrien Cervantes, posted the memorial event on Facebook Monday. Many people responded, which was out of his expectation.
"There are a lot of people who called, asked, and made reservations," Cervantes, who knows the White family through White's sister said. "We already had reservations booked from 4 to 6 p.m. and now we only have a few spots open from 6 to 7 p.m."
Friends and family of White joined the event and shared their memories about him. White's stepfather, Marco Falls, said the 17-year-old was a loving, caring and great kid who always tried to help others.
"No matter what, he had a smile on his face. He made everybody's bad day a good day," Falls said. "He helped everybody that he could. Everybody loved him, even in different towns."
Many participants wore purple t-shirts or hoodies, the color of Salisbury High School. White's family said they felt supported by being surrounded by his friends, classmates and neighbors.
"It means a lot to my family. It just shows how much people care and how much people here are affected," Falls said. "As a community, it means a lot to them to be able to do something for somebody in their community."
The Salisbury Panthers will play against Hartville at 4 p.m. Friday. SportZone, LLC called for fans to wear purple to honor White and support the community.
"To support them, wear anything PURPLE," SportZone LLC said on Facebook. "A purple ribbon, purple shirt, purple tie, purple socks, purple hair tie, anything PURPLE."