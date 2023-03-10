HOWARD COUNTY - The U.S. Route 40 bridge over Salt Creek in Howard County will be completed and open to the public Tuesday, March 14.
Construction started on a replacement and widening of the bridge in June 2022 by the Missouri Department of Transportation and contractors from Lehman Construction LLC.
According to a press release from the department, funding for the bridge came from the state's Focus on Bridges program. The program consists of a total $351 million used to repair and build bridges across Missouri.
Bridge Closure🚨March 14U.S. Route 40Bonne Femme Creek Bridge Bridge RehabilitationThe project is expected to be completed by the summer of 2023. For further information about this bridge project, visit:https://t.co/jFsMORpk2jorhttps://t.co/8K21tzZDxI pic.twitter.com/8RoJ2VS3Jf— MoDOT Central District (@MoDOT_Central) March 10, 2023
When the Salt Creek bridge reopens, however, the work wont be done.
Contractors will start work on Bonne Femme Creek Bridge, another bridge on U.S. Route 40 in Howard County. The work is expected to be done by summer 2023. Workers will replace the bridge deck, extending the life of the bridge by about 30 years, according to MoDOT.