JEFFERSON CITY– The Salvation Army announced a new program through a partnership with State Tech, offering free Missouri Apprenticeships in Manufacturing Program courses to certify unskilled workers.
Classes will be held at the Jefferson City Salvation Army campus.
State Tech will utilize their new mobile classroom, and The Salvation Army gymnasium will open to allow for COVID-19 precautions and standards.
Classes will be led by State Tech certified instructors.
Each participant at the end of their course will go through a mandatory mentorship program for one week at a business or organization for which they are receiving their certification.
Those eligible to apply must be a US Citizen, have a high school diploma or equivalent, and be between the ages of 18 to 47.
Only 15 to 16 individuals will be accepted into the program.
Applicants for MoAMP can email or call Shelah Sinner at 573-635-1975 to apply.
Those living outside of Cole County can apply and must be able to provide their own transportation to classes each week.