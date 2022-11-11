COLUMBIA - The Salvation Army is in need of bell ringers this holiday season.
The non-profit is on pace to have more shifts covered than last year. Volunteers have signed up for 426 hours of shifts so far this season, compared to only 497 hours being completed by the end of the 2021 season. However, the Salvation Army is still looking to cover 4,607 more hours this season.
Shifts began Friday, with incentives are being offered to anyone willing to volunteer. Individuals who sign up as a bell ringer will be entered into a drawing for a $5,000 custom-made diamond pendent provided by Columbia's KT Diamond Jewelers.
Money raised by bell ringers will go toward assisting locals facing poverty. According to the Salvation Army, hundreds of volunteer slots still need to be filled.
Veterans even came out on Veteran's Day to Volunteer.
Veteran and volunteer Dell Epperson said, "We are going to keep giving back every chance we can whether it's Veteran's Day or any other day, we are going to be here."
Salvation Army raised $91,500 through kettles in 2021 and $373,000 through other donations leading to a total of $464,500.
This year, they are hoping to raise more money than in the past. They hope to raise $98,000 through kettles and $378,000 through other donations, which would generate a total of $476,500 for efforts to combat poverty-related issues.
"We need to raise $476,500 through bell ringing and other holiday efforts and we need to a lot more volunteers to reach that goal," Salvation Army coordinator Kevin Cedervall said in a press release. "This year, I am going in a lot more worried, just the way things are going financially for people is going to be a concern."
Bell ringers will be stationed throughout the community from Friday through Christmas Eve. Some locations include Schnucks, Hy-Vee, Gerbes and Walmart.
You can sign up to volunteer at registertoring.com