COLUMBIA— The local Salvation Army has called off bell ringing for Thursday and possibly for the rest of the Christmas season.
In a press release, leaders of the organization say the cancellation is expected to cost up to $24,000 or more.
Columbia coordinator Major Kevin Cedervall says although The Salvation Army raises money year-round, Christmas season is its biggest share. A few weeks early, he said fundraising had already been running behind mainly from lack of volunteer compared to previous years.
"This really is going to hurt because these three days are typically three of the best of the entire season," Cedervall said. "We expect this early closure will cost us $8,000 or more per day, based on what we typically raise. It will have a real impact on the service we are able to provide to our neighbors facing poverty."
Along with the bell ringing, The Salvation Army also closed its two thrift stores and offices.