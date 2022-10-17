Salvation Army hosts 'first of its kind' conference to address poverty

COLUMBIA − The Salvation Army hosted its first conference Monday innovating new ideas to attack poverty in Columbia.
The conference's initiative was to bring together different representatives to gather ideas on how to attack the poverty problem locally, and what on-going work organizations are doing.
The Salvation Army invited social services and academic representatives to provide insight on current issues the city is facing.
Dr. Lael Keiser from the Harry S. Truman School of Affairs and Dr. David Webber, who represented MU, shined a light on nonprofit organizations that can provide housing and funding in the community.
One nonprofit organization that was present at the event was In2Action. The organization provides housing and resources for those who are struggling after getting out of prison. Dan Hanneken founded the organization and explained he had his own troubles with the law before turning his own life around.
Providing resources like this to the community is a small step in settling housing problems for some. The Missouri Point-in-Time count report shows there were 46 unsheltered and 191 sheltered individuals who experienced homelessness in Boone County in 2020. There was not a count conducted last year due to the COVID-19 virus.
The director of relations for the Salvation Army, Sean Spence, believes affordable housing is the biggest problem Columbia faces.
"A huge problem we continue to face is affordable and low-cost housing," Spence said. "We have massive shortages locally."
Spence has worked for the Salvation Army in Columbia for the past 17 years. He said he's excited for this new conference and to see the results that come from it.
"This is our first conference of its kind, and it's really cool that we get the chance to bring so many people together from different backgrounds to chase one goal," Spence said. "And I hope in future years that this conference gains some steam and becomes a statewide or even nationwide thing."
Spence and the other organizers hope that the conference can be a marketplace of ideas that can help improve the landscape of Columbia's social services.