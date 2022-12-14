COLUMBIA − The Salvation Army is concerned that it won't meet its 2022 financial goal and won't be able to share enough toys and gifts with local children, as donations are down this year.
“We’ve noticed that our kettles are running a little behind of where we would like to be,” Columbia coordinator Major Kevin Cedervall said.
Kevin Cedervall said the Salvation Army is $10,000 behind its goal for the Red Kettle campaign of $98,000, and $70,000 behind its overall goal.
“$10,000 at the end of the year is a big deal, so we wanted to just get this out there and ask for help while we can," he said.
Some of the Salvation Army's financial donations help Harbor House, Columbia’s only homeless shelter that allows adults with children and other services for locals facing poverty.
Kevin Cedervall said they are also running behind in toy donations.
“We start our toy shop distribution on Monday and so we are getting close to the end, and we are a little afraid we aren’t going to have quite as many toys as we are hoping for,” he said.
On Wednesday, Salvation Army volunteers began preparing for its annual Angel Tree and Toy Shop, which will take place on Monday and Tuesday.
“I think this year is really important, there is a lot of families that are struggling with inflation and things are just costing more and so if we can help them with a few gifts for Christmas it just kind of helps relieve a little more of that stress,” Kevin Cedervall said.
Captain Core Officer Amy Cedervall said any donation helps.
"Any toys, new, or that are lying around or if you're out shopping and you see something cute or it's a great deal, any of those can be utilized to fulfill those families," she said.
Last year she said they had a whole closet full of toys.
"I know it's harder times people are dealing with inflation and people are dealing with higher costs of everything so it's an issue," Amy Cedervall said.
The Salvation Army sorted through toy donations Wednesday evening.
"No matter what the situation is, no matter why the parents can't afford Christmas, it's never the kids fault," Amy Cedervall said.
The Salvation Army will be accepting toy donations until Tuesday and their red kettles will be out until Christmas Eve.