COLUMBIA — A joint effort between the Salvation Army Columbia and Westlake Ace Hardware is providing 181 free fans to residents looking to stay cool during the summer season.
The general public can pick up a fan at the Salvation Army location on Ash Street on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Salvation Army asks those interested to bring a photo ID if possible.
Westlake Ace Hardware stores raised over $3,000 by asking customers to round up purchases to a full dollar amount, which made it possible to purchase and donate 161 fans to mid-Missouri residents in need. Westlake Ace also purchased and donated 20 additional fans.
"It's seamless, the partnership really," Amy Cedervall, captain of the Salvation Army Columbia, said. "They take care of almost all of it for us. And so you know, it's painless, and you know, the only thing we have to do is get a little sweaty and a little dirty when we start unloading fans."
Cedervall said the Salvation Army wasn't sure about pursuing the fan drive after the Voluntary Action Center in Columbia announced its air conditioner exchange program.
But Westlake Ace sought out the Salvation Army to continue the annual fan drive, which Cedervall said they're grateful for. So far, the Salvation Army has distributed eight fans to the public.
"You hear the stories that it's 87 degrees in their house, it's 94 degrees in their house, it's they just can't get the air circulated with the windows open because there's no breeze," Cedervall said. "And those temperatures, especially when you have elderly people or you have people who have underlying medical issues, those are dangerous heat temperatures, and nobody should have to deal with it."
The Salvation Army of Columbia also offers intensive case management services to help residents without housing get back on their feet, clothing vouchers for its thrift stores on Walnut Street and Parkade Boulevard off Business Loop 70, application assistance for jobs and government-funded welfare programs, and Sunday church services, among others.
Cedervall is in her 13th year volunteering at the Salvation Army of Columbia. Past experiences in poverty inspired her decision to join forces with the Salvation Army, but she continues to learn every day.
"Even coming from a background of poverty that I did, I still don't have the same mindset that some of our people do," Cedervall said. "And so you have to understand that they don't all come from the same place. You have to meet them where their needs are."