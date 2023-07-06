COLUMBIA - The Columbia Salvation Army received 100 box fans Thursday as part of a donation, and will make the fans available for those who need help staying cool.
The fans came from Westlake Ace Hardware as part of its box fan drive. The drive raised $1,800 locally, which was used to purchase the 100 fans.
According to the Salvation Army, this is the 11th year they have partnered with Westlake Ace Hardware for a fan giveaway.
"They partner with us and they raise awareness and they raise the funds," Capt. Amy Cedervall from Columbia Salvation Army said. "They provide the fans for us so we can get them out to the people who need them the most.”
Cedervall says the fans can help those who don't have air conditioning stay cool this summer.
"We can’t provide air conditioning for everyone, I wish we could," Cedervall said. "But we can at least give them a fan or two to help that cross breeze and to get some airflow and make it a little more comfortable.”
One Salvation Army volunteer who helped unload the fans on Thursday said she was excited to be able to give back to the community.
“I love volunteering and I just figured out that there is people out there who need that volunteer work because not a lot of people are willing to do that,” Julien Lennon said.
Lennon said she knows firsthand how helpful programs like the fan drive are because she has received help from the Salvation Army. She encourages others to come get the resources they need.
“I’d say those who are out there who are needing fans and do not have air conditioning, come get you one. Because it is hot out there," she said.
People can pick up a fan from the Salvation Army any time it is open. Cedervall said she does not foresee them running out.
"We want to get them into the hands of people who can use them," Cedervall said.