COLUMBIA- Walmart and The Salvation Army are working together to make it easier for people to help others this holiday season.
For the first time, the non-profit organization is accepting round-up donations in-store and online.
After economic fallout from COVID-19, the Salvation Army explains how a new population of families and individuals are facing unemployment and financial hardships.
In mid-Missouri, the organization served over 10,000 people in 2019.
Walmart is offering customers the option to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar and donate the difference to The Salvation Army.
The Salvation Army's red kettle's will be at Walmart stores Saturday, Nov. 21.
The Salvation Army's Angel Trees are also in-store, giving shoppers the opportunity to select a child or children from the tree and purchase or drop off gifts onsite. Angel Trees are also available online.