JEFFERSON CITY - The Salvation Army Center of Hope in Jefferson City is seeking federal funds to help keep its cooling centers and resident facilities up and running.

The Salvation Army is requesting $3.5 million from both the city and the county, which are each receiving American Rescue Act Plan funds.

Brian Vogeler is the director for the Center of Hope. He explained the building was built in February 1999.

"At that time, it was definitely meeting the needs of the community," Vogeler said. "But unfortunately, now the needs have grown and it's struggling to keep up with the needs of the community and the homeless."

The organization said the building also serves as a cooling center, but it is currently 84 degrees and has one air conditioning unit "doing the job of four."

"We actually only have one unit running for the whole shelter, trying to keep a very large building cooled down, and it just can't keep up," Vogeler said. "We actually have to shut it off and let it unfreeze so we can turn it back on."

The Salvation Army has bought temporary air conditioning units for the floors and windows to help cool off their facility as much as they can.

Alan Mudd is a member of the Salvation Army's advisory board and the chair of its property committee.

"We've got seven air conditioners in the shelter, and we had six of them down and two of them were repaired," Mudd said. "They're all older, so repairing them is a temporary fix."

Most of the air conditioning units were manufactured in 1998. Mudd said the units need to be replaced.

"The most pressing challenge at the moment," Mudd explained, "is the fact that we're a cooling center and a homeless shelter and our cooling units are quitting almost in sequence."

He said it is a critical time and the hot weather makes it even worse.

Mudd said they estimate the cost of replacing the units could be a couple hundred thousand dollars.

"My conversations with our core officers estimated probably $100,000 for the shelter units," Mudd said. "And it would seem maybe another $100,000 for all the others, so a couple $100,000 to replace everything with the new units."

The Salvation Army said it could also add 25 beds to their shelter. Major Sarah Windell referenced that a newly-signed law prohibits those experiencing homelessness from sleeping on state-owned property and sidewalks.

"We already have more requests to stay at our shelter than we actually have beds for," Windell said. "With the bill, we have homeless people that are on state property or on the streets that aren't going to have a place to go."

Windell said they currently have 31 beds that they are able to provide housing for people and 14 cots for others who just need a safe place to sleep.