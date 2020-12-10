COLUMBIA - With just two weeks before Christmas, the Salvation Army in Columbia and in Jefferson City are struggling to reach their holiday fundraising goal.
So far, the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign has only reached 25% of its holiday goal in Columbia and Jefferson City.
The Regional Coordinator for the Salvation Army in Jefferson City and Columbia says they are worried about reaching their goal.
"We're kind of holding our breath," Major Curtiss Hartley said. "We're a little concerned."
The Salvation Army in Columbia has a goal of $400,000, and in Jefferson City, it has a goal of $310,000. Hartley believes the COVID-19 pandemic has played a role in why they are short of their goal.
"It's just that there are far less people out shopping and far fewer kettles to put out on the street, and it all impacts our ability."
Hartley says the Red Kettle Campaign is the biggest fundraising event for the whole year because it doesn't just help out for Christmas needs. The campaign helps with funding for the shelters and other services the Salvation Army provides for the coming year.
The Salvation Army has seen an increase of people who need help with their rent and utilities. The money from the campaign will be budgeted to help those people and help out at shelters.
They are also short of volunteers for bell ringing. They are looking for people to fill those spots for the rest of the campaign.
There will be kettles out until Dec. 24, but people can still donate on the Columbia website and the Jefferson City website until the end of January for the campaign. People can also sign up for bell ringing shifts on the websites.