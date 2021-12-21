COLUMBIA - On the winter solstice, which is the longest night of the entire year, the Salvation Army of Columbia will help honor members of the homeless population who have deceased over the years.
The event will occur from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday and will include statements from community leaders and a candlelight vigil.
According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), there were an estimated 580,746 people in the United States who experienced a form of homelessness in 2020.
Compared to 2019, the homeless population increased by 2.2%, which aligns with the current trend of homelessness in America increasing.
With the COVID-19 pandemic in full force during 2020, members of the homeless population were struck hard, as large cities such as San Francisco and Los Angeles saw significant increases in deaths amongst the homeless community.
In Columbia, the Salvation Army Harbor House is open 24 hours a day and 7 days a week to assist those who are in need of emergency assistance.
There are other groups as well, along with the Salvation Army, that are offering support to any members of the homeless community.
One such group is AAAAChange, which is a consulting firm that has made it its mission to create positive change in the environment.
The organization, ran by brothers Mike and John Trapp, offers a variety of services, but especially takes pride in helping struggling individuals.
"We do outreach, going out and meeting them and trying to meet their direct needs," John Trapp said. "We also do coaching to help them jump through the hoops of obtaining services."
According to Trapp, while Columbia's homeless population is not as large as other cities, there are still around 200 to 300 members of the community that are homeless.
Ten members of the homeless community in Columbia died last year. While this number may seem marginal, Trapp believes if this was happening to the general population, more things would be done.
"And if this was happening to the general population, we would mobilize every resource to try to turn it around," Trapp said. "And this is going largely ignored by city government and the population."
Instead of turning your head each time you see a member of the homeless community, Trapp said that any act of kindness could brighten someone's day.
"When you see people that are homeless, just be kind to them," Trapp said. "You know, they are having a rough time and at the end of the day, we are all human and we all deserve respect."
If you are interested in attending, you can find more details on the Salvation Army's Facebook page.