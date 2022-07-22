JEFFERSON CITY - As the temperatures in Missouri reach triple digits, the Samaritan Center in Jefferson City is finding members of the community with the most need for new air conditioning units.
United States Army veteran William Giesing was the first to be given a free air conditioning unit. He received it directly from the Samaritan Center Friday morning.
Giesing was diagnosed with lung cancer one month ago. He's had open heart surgery and two lung taps. He is constantly attached to a portable breathing machine. He said the heat has made it difficult for him to get outside during his free time.
"You wouldn't even find me around the house during the hunting season and fishing season," Giesing said, "but since all this is going down my fishing time has cut back over half, and I can't even walk in the woods with this breathing machine."
The temperatures have been so hot that Giesing hasn't been able to do his therapy. He said with air conditioning, he'll be able to get on track to getting better.
"I'll be able to get more therapy exercising," Giesing said. "In the heat, you just can't do that. I try to keep going, but sometimes you can't."
Giesing thinks he'll spend a lot more time outside with the cool air helping conditions in his home.
Denise Kuensting is a project specialist with the Samaritan Center. She said the Center looks for people who could receive the most benefit from a new air conditioning unit.
"There's just multiple factors how it can help people, first of all, with medical issues, or people with small children," Kuensting said. "There's just so many instances where this will be a big help."
Ameren and Samaritan Center have been working together for years, and Ameren has been branching out gradually across Missouri as part of their Cool Down Missouri partnership.
Chip Webb is the division director of the Central Missouri division for Ameren. He said Ameren has already given away air conditioners throughout Missouri.
"We've given out air conditioners in Mexico, Moberly, Boonville and Excelsior Springs this year," Webb said.
Ameren has been working with Cool Down Missouri for 22 years.
Webb said families need to focus on running their air conditioners in order to stay cool.
According to an Ameren press release, their energy-efficient air conditioners cost less than a dollar a day to operate on average.
Webb said other measures should be taken to keep homes cool.
"Make sure everything's airtight. Make sure your doors are closed," Webb said. "If you've got ceiling fans or any kind of fans, run the fans to circulate the air."