MISSOURI-- The North American Aerospace Defense Command has switched its focus to tracking Santa Claus and his reindeer as they make their flight around the world delivering presents to children.
NORAD, which is responsible for protecting the skies over the US and Canada, has activated its official Santa Tracker.
At the time of publishing this story, Santa had already delivered 1.8 million gifts and was traveling over India.
He's on his way to mid-Missouri, and you and your family can track where Santa and his reindeer are here!
For more information on how NORAD tracks Santa, click here.