COLUMBIA - Santa Claus is still coming to mid-Missouri, but visits with him look a lot different this year.
It was the first weekend he met with children at the Columbia Mall. To get a picture, visitors 10 years old and up all have to wear masks and can't sit in Santa's lap.
"We're doing the best we can here to keep everything safe and everyone comfortable yet still respect that social distancing," mall manager Chelsey Rivera said.
Over at Bass Pro Shops, when Santa stops by a plexiglass shield separates him from children and he wears a face shield. Visitors are allowed to take masks off for a picture with jolly old St. Nick and staff sanitize the plexiglass and sitting area between every visit. Guests also have to have their temperature taken before they're allowed to talk to or pose for a picture with Santa.
The mall also offers a virtual option with customized pre-recorded messages or a live video chat with Santa. The businesses offering those options say it can also be more personalized than a quick in-person visit.
"You could choose a black Santa. You can choose a signing Santa, you can choose a Spanish speaking Santa," JingleRing.com spokesperson Rocell Viniard said.
Whatever way families choose to pay a visit to the North Pole this holiday season, Rivera thinks it's important to keep the tradition alive in a very unusual year.
"Everything's just been kind of weird this year, so it's nice to have some sense of something being normal, so that Christmas spirit that we probably all need to get through to the end of this year. Santa's that symbol for so many people," Rivera said.
Santa visits are available to reserve online for Columbia's Bass Pro Shops on its website. Santa's availability at the Columbia Mall and Capital Mall in Jefferson City is listed at whereissanta.com.