COLUMBIA - Family members of Danny Santulli will host a vigil at Peace Park Wednesday starting at 8 p.m., in honor of the one-year anniversary of a hazing incident at Phi Gamma Delta.

Meredith Santulli, Danny's older sister, says she hopes that the vigil will be a way to show support for Danny, who is continuing to suffer from the hazing incident. He is unable to see, walk or communicate.

“We just want to honor him and bring awareness and we’re never going to stop speaking out about it," Meredith Santulli said. "We just want to bring the community together, and share our thoughts."

One year later, Danny is living back in his hometown of Eden Prairie, Minnesota with his parents and older brother Nick.

Nick Santulli said that his family has had to completely change their lives to support Danny.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“I was supposed to move to various cities, but I decided to stay remote and stay home with my parents, and Danny of course,” Nick Santulli said.

Danny’s mother quit her job to be his full time caregiver, but his father remains working.

Meredith Santulli is now a senior at MU. She says that this situation has made their family closer and stronger compared to a year ago today.

As for what’s next, the Santulli’s are hoping for change. Danny is going through more treatments now. Nick Santulli says he remains hopeful that he will continue to improve.

The Santullis hope that the vigil spreads awareness of hazing and inform people that this can happen anywhere.