Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Updates for Saturday, Oct. 31 will become available below:
5:15 p.m.: Boone County reports 118 new COVID-19 cases
Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services reported 118 new COVID-19 cases in their information hub. According to the information hub, there are currently 522 active cases in Boone County.
There are currently 99 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Boone County, including 25 patients in the ICU and 18 on ventilators. Of the 99 hospitalizations, 15 are Boone County residents.
According to the New York Times, which is on a two day delay, the 14-day rolling case average for Boone County is 52.43.
11 a.m.: Missouri reports backlogged COVID deaths
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 2,986 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases now stands at 183,186.
The state also reported 99 new deaths on Saturday, but these numbers represent totals from backlogged numbers in August, September and October according to an email by DHSS. This brings the total number of deaths from COVID-19 to 3,024.
In the last seven days there have been 14,017 positive cases of the virus. The single day average now stands at 2,002.