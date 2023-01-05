COLUMBIA - The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) and Boone County Overdose Response Coalition held the Save A Life! event on Thursday.
Save A Life! is part of an ongoing series of free public events on how to use Naloxone, also known as NARCAN, to reverse an opioid overdose. Audience members also received the drug.
In 2020, Missouri was ranked 32nd in the nation in drug overdose death rates and it is the #1 cause of death in individuals aged 18 to 44 years old.
In 2021, there were 1,581 opioid overdoses in Missouri.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, opioids are a type of medication used to treat severe pain but can have serious risks and side effects. The opioid class of drugs includes but is not limited to:
- Heroin
- Methadone
- Fentanyl
- Morphine
- Oxycodone
Here in Columbia in 2022, there were 29 overdose deaths. Eighteen of them are suspected to be because the drug was laced with fentanyl. However, the number is expected to be higher.
Fentanyl is a strong painkiller that is made in a lab but can be prescribed by a doctor in the form of a pill or patch. Though, fentanyl has also been known to be mixed into illegal street drugs, even here in Missouri.
Deadly doses of fentanyl have been found in all street drugs in mid-Missouri and are suspected in some vape pens with THC and marijuana. It only takes a little fentanyl, roughly the weight of a snowflake, to slow down or completely cut off the lung's circulation of oxygen.
PPHS Health Educator, Heather Harlan, said fentanyl is becoming more popular because of how accessible it is.
"You can make fentanyl easily and then have that and transported much more easily. So that's one of the main reasons and then if it's cheaper, people use [it]," said Harlan.
Signs of an overdose include shallow breathing or gurgling, pin-point pupils, blue fingernails and lips and no response to voice or shaking.
According to Harlan, Narcan is easy to use in this situation.
"When you put this up the person's nose and then squeeze once, that's how the medication is delivered, it doesn't need. It just needs to get on the nasal tissues, and then wait two minutes," Harlan said.
She also said when in doubt, use the medication.
"If you think if you find a person that's collapsed, Narcan or Naloxone will not hurt them. They use it on babies, it's not addictive, it doesn't hurt anything," Harlan said.
Under Missouri's Good Samaritan Law, anyone that witnesses or is having an overdose and actively seeks emergency medical help will be protected from minor drug and alcohol violations.
The Save A Life! event took place from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. at St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Columbia.
If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, help is available at 988 or 988.lifeline.org. Or call the new Engaging Patients in Care Coordination helpline at 1-800-395-2132.