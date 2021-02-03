COLUMBIA - Shelter Insurance is warning consumers of a potential scam. Criminals are sending fraudulent Shelter Insurance checks to customers asking for office equipment and supplies purchases.
The company warns consumers who use online recruiting websites are being targeted. Shelter's Special Investigation Unit found the checks individuals received to be fraudulent.
The Director of Training and Public Relations for Shelter stated in an emailed press release the checks sent are very sophisticated.
"The checks look like real checks from a business and tells the individuals to purchase supplies and then just send a personal check or gift card back for the excess," Jay MacLellan said. "By the time their bank figures out the check is fake, the criminals already have the funds from the victim."
Shelter encourages anyone who believes they may be at risk of fraud to contact the Fraud Hotline at 888-804-4693 or report online.