A scam has recently surfaced in the Pettis County area involving a letter from a law firm who is representing the estate of a deceased possible/distant relative.
The Sedalia Police Department reported on Facebook that the scammer is likely to portray the alleged deceased person as having the same last name as you. Then they will request that you contact them through email, or by phone, to claim the property and/or money.
The scammers will likely attempt to get further personal information, including banking information. They might request that you send them money for processing fees etc.
Do not share personal information with someone you don't know.
Below are two examples of the scam letters.