COLUMBIA − A male scammer impersonating a "Cpt. Jason Reynolds" from the Boone County Sheriff's Office has called multiple Columbia residents over the past few days threatening jail time and asking for up to $800 to clear their name.
According to Columbia resident Nancy Holliday, the scammer opened the call Saturday morning with the accusation that she missed grand jury duty and that there is a warrant out for her arrest.
"I did think initially, they're going to arrest me. And I said, 'I don't think they do that. I know lots of people that just throw the thing away?' And he [the scammer] said 'This is different. This is with the federal grand jury and so we take that seriously.' But that wasn't true," Holliday said.
She described the scammer as sounding very clear and authentic with details about the name and date of the grand jury.
"He said I had three choices," she said. "I could go to the sheriff's office, and while they did the paperwork, which would take eight hours, they would keep me in jail. Or I could pay $800 at a federal kiosk and everything would be fine. Or I could do nothing and then there would be a warrant for my arrest."
She responded with she could come down to the sheriff's office by 10 a.m. that morning, but the scammer said that was unacceptable.
"He said, well, we'll give you three to five minutes to get dressed. And that's when I knew really, this was a scam," she said.
Holliday said she then called the sheriff's office to report the scam. The sheriff's office told Holliday that it has received multiple phone calls about the scammer. They told her she had two options.
"They said I could file a report or file report to the Better Business Bureau? I don't know what that would do," Holliday said.
Though, she does think The Boone County Sheriff's Office should check out the address of the "federal Kiosk" that she was given: 14129 Lake Drive South.
"I didn't recognize the address [and] I'm a realtor, so I know where most things are," she said.
KOMU 8 also reached out to the Boone County Sheriff's Office multiple times but have not heard back.
According to a Facebook post, the number the scammer was calling from is 573-227-5803.
Scams can be reported to the BBB online.