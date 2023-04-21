MEXICO - As storms moved through Mexico on Thursday, hail and strong winds caused property damage for some. But as the storms leave, the city warns of scammers.
In a press release, the Mexico Public Safety Department recognized two scams that it's received reports of. First, people are offering repair services without a business license.
The other reported scam involves alleged scammers calling those affected, pretending to be a bank or insurance company asking for personal and bank information.
The city reminded residents that contractors must have a business license to work in Mexico, and banks or insurance companies shouldn't need any additional personal information.
"Using contractors who are not licensed and insured increases the chance you will be scammed," the public safety department said in the news release.