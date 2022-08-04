JEFFERSON CITY – A proposed 375-mile-long scenic byway is headed to several communities for public meetings and waiting for a vote of approval.
The Scenic Missouri group submitted the proposal, called “Ozark Run,” to the Missouri Department of Transportation. Ozark Run is authorized to create a state system of scenic byways in hopes of preserving cultural, natural, archeological, rustic, historic or recreational roads for the traveling public.
The proposal involves six routes, 11 counties, and eight incorporated towns. The route runs from St. Louis to the St. Francois Mountains, across the Ozark National Scenic Riverways, past Bull Shoals Lakes, and ends near Branson.
Each governmental agency located along the proposed route will receive a request for a public meeting to be held within the next 30 days. The local cities and counties then must approve or disapprove the scenic byway through their communities.
The application requires 100% local government approval before it can be approved for official designation by the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission.
More information about the proposal is online.