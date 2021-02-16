BOONE COUNTY- On Sunday night, Boone County firefighters responded to a structure fire in Centralia. At the same time, a different crew was handling a car accident on Interstate 70.
KOMU 8 spoke to Boone County Fire Protection District about a communication issue that occurred during those two incidents.
At 6 p.m. Sunday, Boone County Joint Communications conducted a regularly-scheduled tone test over its dispatch channel. The test occurs daily and is mandated by the National Fire Protection Association. The test interrupted the ongoing incidents.
"It's nothing new. It's nothing out of the ordinary. Nothing was different about Sunday, other than it happened while we were on an incident," Gale Blomenkamp, Assistant Chief for the Boone County Fire Protection District, said.
For over 90 seconds, the line was occupied by a series of beeps and tones.
After the test concluded, a firefighter voiced frustration.
"You're aware we have two active incidents. I can't believe we did the test," he said.
KOMU 8 reached out to Boone County Joint Communications. The department said that the test should have been canceled and human error was to blame. Once the test begins, it cannot be stopped.
Blomenkamp was one of the firefighters responding to the scene in Centralia. He says the test did not impede his job.
"Quite frankly, [I] didn't know any different... We're doing fire-ground tactical channel, which is car-to-car. It's a non-repeated channel. That test did not do anything to interfere with our communications whatsoever," Blomenkamp said.
During a shooting on July 5, 2020, communications issues interfered with medic operations. Confusion on the channel prevented medics from responding as early as possible. Several agencies, including Joint Communications, met afterward to discuss changes.
Blomenkamp says the changes are still a work in progress.
"I do know that there was a meeting afterwards to try to come up with some sort of communications policy when it involves an active-shooter type incident, and I believe that's still in the works," he said.
Joint Communications is working with the Fire Protection District to keep such a problem from happening again.
"We're working with Joint Communications right now on this specific event. So we can rectify that so it doesn't happen again and we have all the confidence in the world that they'll take care of it on their end," Blomenkamp said.