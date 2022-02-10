COLUMBIA - Attorney General Eric Schmitt and his office have dropped its request for a temporary restraining order against Columbia Public Schools and its mask mandate.

A hearing was held Thursday afternoon in Boone County Circuit Court. The state said it will no longer proceed with the requested temporary restraining order because CPS dropped its mask mandate Thursday morning.

Instead, a lawyer representing Schmitt, James Atkins, said the state will seek an injunction so CPS cannot reissue a mask mandate. Judge Josh Devine said he will give both parties until Feb. 24 to meet and agree on a full-trial schedule between each other.

CPS said it will return to a "masks recommended" status on Friday, Feb. 11. The announcement came just three hours before the district was set to appear in court.

Soon after, Schmitt tweeted that the lifting was a "huge win for students and parents in Columbia."

BREAKING NEWS: Mere hours away from an important court hearing in the lawsuit we filed against Columbia Public Schools, their mask mandate has been repealed. This is a huge win for students and parents in Columbia! https://t.co/rB8Nkzq2bA — Attorney General Eric Schmitt (@AGEricSchmitt) February 10, 2022

In a district wide email Thursday, Superintendent Brian Yearwood said current sewershed reports show a continued decline of COVID-19 cases in the community.

"Staffing and substitute fill rates indicate significant improvement this week. Student attendance has also dramatically improved," Yearwood said.

Schmitt filed the lawsuit against CPS and multiple other school districts on Jan. 21, arguing school districts do not have the authority to impose public health orders.

The Columbia Board of Education approved a temporary mask mandate through Feb. 4 at a work session last month. Yearwood extended that mandate through Feb. 11.

Yearwood said the district extended the mask mandate to "better determine the impact of the current downward trend" once all students and employees had returned to buildings after its snow days.

Masks will still be required on school buses under federal order.