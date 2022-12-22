JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt's office has filed a lawsuit against Cooper County propane gas supplier Gygr-Gas, the office announced Thursday.

The lawsuit alleges Gygr-Gas abruptly closed in the cold winter months, failed to notify customers that it would stop making propane deliveries and failed to refund customers prepayments for the propane.

The suit seeks restitution for Gygr-Gas consumers from the corporate owner, Mark Thoele Inc. It also seeks injunctive relief and civil penalties.

KOMU 8 News reported on Dec. 13 that customers were concerned because they could not get ahold of the company, nor was the company filling their tanks.

KOMU 8 spoke to former employees who said the company was no longer in business. According to the employees, all seven people on staff were told that they would be fired with no severance pay since the company was not financially stable and was told it needed to liquidate its business.

Two days later, Gov. Mike Parson announced the signing of an executive order, which waives a state statute and allows other registered Missouri petroleum gas companies to fill Gygr-Gas containers. That order remains in effect until Jan. 1.

The Attorney General's office encourages anyone aggrieved by Gygr-Gas’s alleged actions to contact the office at 800-392-8222, or submit a complaint online.