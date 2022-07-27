COLUMBIA — A pair of hopeful nominees for Roy Blunt's up-for-grabs U.S. Senate seat held separate rallies Wednesday night.
Republican Eric Schmitt held a rally at Tropical Liqueurs South, while Democrat Lucas Kunce held one at Stephens Lake Park, less than a week out from the Aug. 2 primary election.
Schmitt is vying for the Republican nomination alongside current U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-MO 4th District) and former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.
According to an Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey published Tuesday, Schmitt is the frontrunner in the race with an estimated 32% of the projected vote, while Hartzler and Greitens are projected to receive 21% and 16% of the vote, respectively.
Greitens' support appears to be tumbling in lieu of increased ad spending by the Show Me Values PAC, which has spent almost $8 million according to OpenSecrets.org. The ads target his campaign regarding domestic abuse claims made against Greitens amid an ongoing child custody lawsuit with his ex-wife, Sheena.
On the Democratic side, the same study reported that Trudy Busch Valentine is narrowly above Kunce with 39% of people surveyed supporting her, and 35% backing him. The study also reports that 22% of those surveyed are undecided.
Busch Valentine was still leading among undecided voters when asked who they would prefer to win.