JEFFERSON CITY − The Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt's Office has been ordered to pay the court fees of a lawsuit against a massage therapy business in Jefferson City.
The lawsuit against Blue Lotus Asian Massage was filed in April 2021 as part of Schmitt's Hope Initiative, which works to combat human trafficking and crack down on illicit massage businesses.
Cole County Judge Cotton Walker ruled in favor of the business Friday, saying Schmitt failed to provide enough evidence to support his claims that the business promoted prostitution.
Walker also wrote that Schmitt failed to show that the owner of the business, William Porter, was responsible for Facebook messages and online advertisements asking if the business provided sexual favors. Walker said Schmitt did not show that "prostitution-related activity occurs 'regularly' at the business."
Schmitt sent a letter to Tuebner Properties LLC in September 2020 with his concerns and requested the property owner take legal action against the "public nuisance." The property group was removed from the lawsuit in May 2021.
Walker ordered the Attorney General's Office to pay court fees, while the plaintiff and defendant will cover their own attorney's fees.