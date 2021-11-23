MOBERLY − Attorney General Eric Schmitt is suing the Moberly Public School District after it allegedly violated the Sunshine Law.

Schmitt alleges the district charged the attorney general's office $2,145.60 in exchange for documentation regarding the district's policy for recording IEP and 504 plan meetings. A statement released by the office stated the cost was excessive and violated the Sunshine Law.

A new state law took effect in August that prohibits school districts from preventing parents or guardians from recording those IEP meetings.

According to previous Columbia Missourian reporting, Schmitt learned that the district required parents to sign a "Request to Record IEP/504 Meeting" document. Schmitt said the document included "ten draconian recording rules as a precondition."

Schmitt sent a letter to the district, calling on it to change or remove the recording policy it had in place at the time.

The district now requires parents to provide 24-hour notice of plans to record a meeting.

The attorney general said in a news release that his office filed the Sunshine Law request for documents relating to how the district formed the policy.

"The request was narrow in scope, and most public records responsive to the request would be electronic," Schmitt said in the release.

On Sept. 21, Moberly Superintendent Dustin Fanning told the Columbia Missourian the district complied with state law and the document the district had parents sign was not a consent form but rather a form that notifies the district of parents' plans to record.

Schmitt claims the district did not search records using employees that result in the lowest amount of charges for research time, which violated the Sunshine Law.

The Moberly district adopted the revised policy at its Nov. 9 School Board meeting.