COLUMBIA − Schnucks announced Friday that all stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.
This gives Schnucks employees an opportunity to celebrate with their families during the holidays.
Schnucks shared its holiday hours as follows:
- Wednesday, Nov. 23 - Closes at normal time, 10 p.m.
- Thursday, Nov. 24 - Closed
- Friday, Nov. 25 - Opened as usual, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Saturday, Dec. 24 - Closes at 5:30 p.m.
- Sunday, Dec. 25 - Closed
- Monday, Dec. 26 - Opened as usual, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Saturday, Dec. 31 - Closes at 8 p.m.
- Sunday, Jan. 1 - Opens at 9 a.m.
Stores will be open their regular operating hours during all other days not listed. For a complete list of all stores and hours, visit Schnuck's website.