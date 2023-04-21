ST. LOUIS - Some Schnucks Pretzel Schticks may contain undeclared milk, a known allergen, Schnucks announced Friday in an allergy alert.
People with a milk allergy or sensitivity could risk a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.
According to the alert, the following products may be affected:
- Schnucks Dill Pickle Pretzels Schticks, 10 oz.
UPC: 41318-25268
- Lot code: D0052023, Best by 1/16/2024
- Lot code: D0132023, Best by 1/17/2024
- Lot code: D0142023, Best by 1/17/2024
- Lot code: D1182022, Best by 5/1/2023
- Lot code: D1232022, Best by 5/12/2023
- Lot code: D1812022, Best by 7/6/2023
- Lot code: D1872022, Best by 7/6/2023
- Lot code: D2902022, Best by 10/17/2023
- Schnucks Honey Mustard Pretzels Schticks, 10 oz.
UPC: 41318-25266
- Lot code: D0112023, Best by 1/18/2024
- Lot code: D0172023, Best by 1/23/2024
- Lot code: D0182023, Best by 1/23/2024
- Lot code: D1582022, Best by 6/13/2023
- Lot code: D1932022, Best by 7/12/2023
- Lot code: D1942022, Best by 7/14/2023
- Lot code: D1952022, Best by 7/14/2023
- Lot code: D2882022, Best by 10/17/2023
The company said in the alert that customers can return affected products to the nearest Schnucks store for a full refund or exchange.