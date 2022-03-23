COLUMBIA — Columbia's newest Schnucks location opened to customers Wednesday at 7 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The Battle Crossing store, located at 5410 Clark Lane, is the fourth Schnucks location in mid-Missouri and the chain's 112th location overall, according to a news release.

Mayor Brian Treece was at the ribbon-cutting ceremony alongside the Battle High School Jazz Band.

The new location focuses on fresh departments like produce, meat, seafood, deli and the bakery, according to the release. Many prepared and grab-and-go items are also available at the 48,000 square-foot store.

The store will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

