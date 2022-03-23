COLUMBIA - Schnucks opened a brand new supermarket today on the east side of Columbia. Located at 5410 Clark Lane, the store welcomed first time customers this morning with a brief ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the company's third spot in Columbia.
The new 48,000-square-foot supermarket includes departments focusing on fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, and bakery. It also offers an expanded hot foods and grab-n-go menu along with an indoor seating area and a "Fresh Pour" drink area serving coffee, tea, smoothies, soft drinks, beer, and wine.
Approximately 70 workers have already been employed at the new Schnucks, and the store is still hiring for both full-time department managers and part-time positions.
For customers who live nearby the supermarket, it's now easier to go grocery shopping according to shopper Bob Livingston.
"My wife and I have shopped at the Schnucks across town as well as Hyvee, but this one's closer to home so it's very convenient for us," Livingston says.
The Battle Crossing location also provides customers with grocery delivery and curbside pickup options.