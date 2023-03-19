School board meetings across the country have become the home of hostile debates. Issues ranging from COVID-19 to book bans to curriculum have dominated meetings over the last few years, and Columbia's school board is not immune.
KOMU 8's Emily Spain sat down with three Columbia school board members to talk about the challenges, the work they think needs to get done, and their hopes for the future of Columbia Public Schools.
Helen Wade has been on the board for 12 years, and David Seamon has served for three years. Katherine Sasser has been on the board for two years and has one year left of service.
KOMU 8 spoke to these three members because each member has a diverse experience on the board. Wade and Seamon are also not running for reelection.
Wade, Seamon and Sasser told KOMU 8 they chose to run for school board as a way to give back to the community and to make the district the best it could be; not just for their children, but all of Columbia's kids.
Q: "How has the climate changed while you all have been on the board, and Helen, you may have noticed the most change since you've been on the longest?"
Helen: "When I first started we were, as a board, much more able to focus on the goals at hand. As time moved on—certainly with the pandemic—everything switched into a response mode because certainly nobody had been through that before. There was no real roadmap for how to appropriately respond to a circumstance such as that. The climate certainly became more intense; everybody's emotions are always very strong when dealing with their own children and what they believe to be the best thing for them.
Over the years (this) has become a much more personal and involved process, a much more intense process. Certainly if you look at it at the tail end of my terms versus the beginning."
Q: "What about for what you two have witnessed for your shorter periods on the board?"
David: "I think this is all I've known on the board. Our election was pushed back because of COVID; I think to June. And then we got on the board and we were maybe there for three months and then we ended up closing schools for the year and that's been the entirety of my time on the board. Yeah, I don' know a time on the board that it wasn't this chaotic or we weren't responding to outside stimuli."
Katherine: "I came in after the board had to make the most major decisions in terms of school closures. I will say the silver lining in what I've noticed is a reinvestment and a presence from the community in our public schools, right? And so I think that there's this energy that I have experienced post-COVID as we have gotten back into being able to focus on student achievement; being able to focus on how do we make sure every student can succeed. I think we do have a level of presence and engagement from our community that can absolutely feel intense at times, but also has a lot of potential."
Q: "So it seems like the shifting point was the pandemic?"
Helen: "That was certainly a very major change in the substance of what we were attending to and discussing. I do think just overall the politicization of not just our community but across the country (has grown). The definition of civil discourse changes over time, and Columbia's no different. The stress that the pandemic resulted in certainly contributed to the intensity of the experience."
Q: "So with the pandemic cooling off, fewer restrictions in place, has it become a little less intense with your community interaction or has that spilled over into other topics?"
Helen: "Being a school board member and being on a school board is not a political position and that fact has certainly changed in terms of the way i think that constituents and community see school board members. And so I would say no, I don't think the intensity has changed."
David: "Yeah, I think the direction of that intensity has changed. It's gone from COVID to a much more political sphere. Everything is viewed now through the 'culture wars', so now we're kind of dealing with that."
Katherine: "And I think to add to that there is somewhat diverse representation on our board and there are identities on our board that are squarely in the middle of what these culture wars are addressing. I think that when you think about intensity and how it has shifted, you know what we represent and who we are as human being sometimes comes into an intersection with these broader challenges. In my opinion, to public education as a whole these culture wars are just kind of a way in. So I think that that intensity has amped up every year for the last couple years."
Q: "Have the interactions with the public gotten personal?"
Helen: "Yes, and I don't know that has changed in terms of my service. Being personally involved and invested in the community and issues that come before the board—that's not changed. In terms of there being a difference between interacting with the board and the district as an entity and engaging in a discussion about something that is of significance to someone, and then it becoming about you as an individual that has changed."
Katherine: "It's always been personal in my tenure. So it's only been two years even when I ran for school board it was personal at times. I've made decisions to be very open with my identity, my child's identity, our experience and our story and I think that's an important story to be present and front facing. I would say that the intensity of the personal nature that the community engages me or my family has increased in particular this year. But it has always been present to some extent."
David: "Yeah, I would agree. I think the first year that we were on the board—actually the first few months—were relatively civil. You'd hear from folks who disagree with you, but that was okay. And then we closed schools and we had these COVID votes and it became less civil and more personal. I think I was just shocked the way our community responded to I wasn't expecting it."
Q: "Can you give an example of what shocked you?"
David: "I think what shocked me the most was, after a meeting I think, there were CPD officers there. And they came up to us and said 'Hey, we need to escort you to your cars. We don't think that you should go to your cars by yourself.' We're in Aslin (Administration Building), I can see my car from the building. It's right there in the parking lot. And it was surprising that we were at that point that I have uniformed police officers in the room saying, 'I need to take you to your car because I don't think that you're safe.' That was the point where I was like this is different, this isn't what I was expecting. And this is probably maybe a little too much, maybe we need to figure out how to reign this back in."
Helen: "School boards across the state and across the nation have found themselves very much in a much more personal place in terms of the receipt of the opinions of those we serve."
Q: "What would you say are the public's biggest misconceptions of the school board, what do you hope they know?"
Katherine: "I think one major misconception is that an individual on the school board has the power to make or inform a decision, right? The board is the decision maker, the individuals on the board are not able to vote. My vote counts as one of seven only (and) we only vote on something if the majority or the will of the board votes. So I know that folks know that I think on some level, but when we get requests or conversations around certain issues, I think that we have to understand yes, I want to hear you from you and listen to you and understand where you're coming from. And it is my responsibility as a board member to take that back to the board and be in discussion and conversation with the board. So I'm more of a receiver of information than I am somebody who can dialogue as an individual with an individual in representation of the district, because only the board's voice can really represent the district. And I think that that can be challenging for folks."
Q: "Katherine, at the February board meeting, you made a statement and chose to leave that meeting. Can you explain for those who maybe didn't see that, why you decided to do that?"
Katherine: "Sure. So for those who don't know, I have a trans daughter. And right now in the state of Missouri, there's a large number of legislation that's trying to ban her from things like being able to play on her sports team or get the medical care that she needs. And I really advocate in that space to make sure that those kinds of bills don't pass.
So at the time that our board meeting came up, it was converging with these bills emerging. I spoke with board leadership and just said, 'Listen, I am at my limit, I am a human first.' And I am not able to meaningfully participate in this public meeting, because I've given all of my energy in this space.
I really just needed to step back and take a minute and take care of myself and take care of my family, so I just took a moment to to do that that night."
Q: "In your statement, you mentioned certain legislation was created to weaken public schools and distract from the urgent work we must do. Can you give an example of that urgent work and what you guys would prefer to be focusing on?"
Katherine: "Sure. So some of the urgent work that we have to do is make sure that every single student in our district is able to learn and succeed. So it's no secret that we're working really hard at Columbia Public Schools to make sure that students are proficient on Math and English and in all the ways. So that's the urgent work right? What things can we look at to proactively resource schools resource our teachers, make sure our students feel safe and seen in the classroom and able to participate successfully and show growth in their learning."
David: "Yeah, I would agree. I think, I mean, we had a report come out maybe last month that showcase that like 90% of our black students—I think was in third grade—are not proficient; and that is a horrendous number. It's one of the reasons I ran, because I wanted to ensure that we kind of shut off that school to prison pipeline, and these are the students that need it.
But like Ed said, when we have all these outside forces kind of coming in and nitpicking at small things, creating controversy out of things that shouldn't be controversial at all, it distracts—it takes that time away. We're volunteers. I think all of us have full time jobs, we have families. If I spend 10 weeks, 10 hours a week, working on school board, that I mean takes a lot away from my family; from my actual job. So to have the vast majority of that time spent interacting with folks on this new controversy that has arisen, it takes that focus away from: How do we ensure that these students can read, How they make sure that they can do Math, How do we ensure that they have the tools necessary to be successful in life? So it definitely distracts."
Helen: "The urgent work that this board and boards across the nation should be focusing on is the achievement of students. Over the last 12 years that hasn't changed, and I don't anticipate that it should change or will change. In Columbia we still see a persistent opportunity gap. We see a persistent achievement gap. And addressing issues that are that big, require focus and attention.
We have to be able to provide the interventions that all of our students need to be the best students that they can be and to achieve the maximum of their potential; whether that's interventions to catch a child up, interventions to get a child ahead or interventions to motivate somebody to do just a little bit better. It's difficult to focus on that effectively when (we are) also focusing on passionate issues that don't necessarily tie directly to the overall mission of a school district."
Q: "Last October, the school board limited public comment to a half hour and only to items on the agenda. The changes mirror other policies in Missouri and nationwide. Why was that a priority, depute the pushback?"
David: "The intent was to return the board meetings back to what they have been in the past which was the board doing the district's work, but still allowing the public to speak. I think public comment had kind of grown into this almost spectacle during COVID, where you had 20 folks come up and everybody gave their spiel on why they thought COVID was real or fake. The entire mission of the school board is student achievement. And we're running into times where I think we were getting out at 11:30. At midnight, sometimes. Again, we have families, we have jobs in the day. Know, at midnight, I'm not making the best decisions, and if I'm not making the best decisions for your child, and my child, then I shouldn't be here or we have to make a change. So that's really why we implemented that change."
Q: "Katherine, when I rewatched what you said at the school board meeting, you also said, I've always believed Columbia is uniquely situated to be a model community that can transform. Even as I speak to you today, I hold on to that fragile hope. So what do you all hope for the future of CPS, even though you might not be returning to the board in a couple of months, but what do you hope for the future of our district?"
Helen: "I would like to see our district coalesce. I would like to see our community embrace our differences and spend more time finding common ground. I would like to see us depart from the trend that I perceive towards polarity. I think that we have the capacity to do that as a community. I think we have leaders in the community who can facilitate that transition from gravitating towards polarity and more towards a coalescing around a goal of ensuring that our kids—Columbia kids—they're the ones that come out of high school ready. They're the ones who have the capacity for intelligent evaluation of any topic that's thrown at them. And moreover, that they have the capacity to be independent. If we can do that, as a community, I think maybe Katherine's fragile hope might be fulfilled.
Q: "David, what's your hope?"
David: "Return to a level of civility and just respect. Respectful discourse, understanding that I may disagree with you, but that's okay. Tomorrow, we're gonna be seeing each other again. And we can have a conversation and continue to do that. I think we've really lost our way. And I really want folks to understand that it's not just adults who are seeing this, our kids are seeing this.
If you walk into a kindergarten class and you ask a kid about school board or the district, there's probably something they've heard at home that they probably shouldn't have heard. And we just need to understand that. Now. It's not just this generation who's here right now, the next generation is paying attention. And when they get to this point, do we want them to reflect the best of us or the worst of us? I think that's really my hope for the city."
Q: "What about for you Katherine?"
Katherine: "My hope is that we can see each other as human beings. That we can trust our educators to be the professionals. That they are to create classroom spaces for our children where they can learn. And that truly my greatest hope is that each and every child in Columbia can thrive inside Columbia Public Schools."
There are three open spots on the board. Voters will decide who fills them in the April 4 election.