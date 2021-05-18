HOWARD COUNTY - The Howard County Sheriff's Office posted photos of a school bus traveling through high floodwaters on Tuesday.
Sheriff Jeff Oswald said to "use common sense" and to "never drive through flood water."
The school bus has been removed from the water but the road remains closed until further notice @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/lTg2qehcUj— Ben Beythoun (@BBeythoun) May 18, 2021
The photos were taken on Route Z, between county roads 343 and 341. The MoDOT traveler map shows the south and westbound lanes of Route Z are closed due to flooding at Bartlett Creek.
It also noted that the bus was not from a local school district.
As of 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, the following roads were closed due to flooding:
- Route H in Howard County
- Route NN in Chariton County
- Route O in Pettis County
- Route BB in Morgan County
- Missouri Route 94 in Montgomery County